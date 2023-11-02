Shareholders shafted with planned changes to the Companies Act
Proposed amendments seem to favour established business and executives, not minority shareholders, in the latest parliamentary overhaul
02 November 2023 - 05:00
After listening to days of parliamentary portfolio committee hearings it would be difficult not to assume that the proposed amendments to the Companies Act (2008) had been entirely about executive pay.
Apart from a brief nod to the disclosure of beneficial interests, the recent hearings at the parliamentary portfolio committee on trade, industry & competition dealt almost entirely with the likely impact of just two proposed amendments, both related to remuneration. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.