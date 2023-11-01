Motor industry dismayed as state support of green vehicles stalls again
Industry hoped for details of government’s plan to support production of new-energy vehicles
01 November 2023 - 15:23
UPDATED 01 November 2023 - 23:30
The motor industry’s hopes that finance minister Enoch Godongwana would announce details of the government’s plan to support the production of new-energy vehicles (NEVs) in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) have been dashed, leaving it to wait for the budget in February.
The industry has been engaging with the government on state support for NEVs (hybrids, electric cars and fuel-cell cars) since May 2021, and several senior executives said recently that they expected Godongwana to offer a blueprint in his medium-term budget...
