Tougher conditions for Eskom debt relief outlined in MTBPS
Debt will now be interest-bearing instead of interest-free
01 November 2023 - 15:50
The disbursement of the government’s R254bn debt relief to Eskom will now come with stricter conditions, including that the loans will be interest-bearing rather than interest-free.
In his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana said that that would ensure the debt relief better reflected the cost of the Eskom debt-relief arrangement...
