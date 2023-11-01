National

WATCH: What business says about the MTBPS

Business Day TV speaks to Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso

01 November 2023 - 20:45
Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA. Picture: MASI LOSI
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has delivered the medium-term budget policy statement and outlined a strategy that aims to narrow the budget deficit, stabilise debt and ensure fiscal sustainability. Business Day TV unpacked the business community’s reaction to the MTBPS with Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

