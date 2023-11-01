Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO of Business Leadership SA. Picture: MASI LOSI
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has delivered the medium-term budget policy statement and outlined a strategy that aims to narrow the budget deficit, stabilise debt and ensure fiscal sustainability. Business Day TV unpacked the business community’s reaction to the MTBPS with Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: What business says about the MTBPS
Business Day TV speaks to Business Leadership SA CEO Busisiwe Mavuso
