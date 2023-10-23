Government must intervene in distressed councils, says Samwu
In the 2021/22 financial year, 38 municipalities received a clean audit from 41 the previous year, highlighting the effect of instability in local government
23 October 2023 - 13:06
The SA Municipal Workers Union (Samwu), the largest union in local government, is calling for urgent government intervention in struggling municipalities to prevent their collapse, which could be detrimental to service delivery as the sector is a crucial sphere of government closest to the people.
The call follows disclosures by monitoring, planning, and evaluation minister Maropene Ramakgopa, in a parliamentary reply, in which she stated that most of the 257 municipalities in SA were distressed and dysfunctional...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.