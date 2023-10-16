Shoprite highlights food insecurity in SA
Nearly half the population will still be struggling with hunger in 2025
16 October 2023 - 20:03
Shoprite, which subsidises a million R5 loaves of bread a week, has released research to highlight just how many South Africans go hungry, warning that almost one in two people will still be food insecure in 2025.
It commissioned global firm World Data Lab to use modelling to estimate what SA’s food insecurity would look like in 2025 compared with 2020. Food insecurity was defined, in line with global standards, as missing an entire day of food a few times a year or once a year. ..
