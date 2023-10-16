Siya Kolisi during the Rugby World Cup 2023 quarter final match between France and South Africa at Stade de France, Paris on October 15 2023. Picture: Steve Haag/Gallo Images
President Cyril Ramaphosa hailed the country’s national rugby squad for defeating France in the Rugby World Cup quarterfinal game that took place on Sunday.
The victory, which booted the host country out of the World Cup race, impressed the president, who offered his warm and proud congratulations.
He also gave France a pat on the back for their progress in the tournament, thanking them for giving the Boks a run for their money in a game that had supporters on the edge of their seats.
“The performance made the encounter in Paris a tense and dramatic game that was enjoyed by a stadium audience of 80,000 and millions of people around the world.
“As a nation, we are proud of the Springboks advancing to the semifinals after a game that was an incredible athletic display as well as a metaphor for our country.”
The president said it again indicated the country is stronger when its people come together in their diversity, and create opportunities for people to live their passion, fulfil their potential and display their talents.
“But we’re also together on days when we struggle and when we create the space for people to come back from difficulty and continue the journey to victory with us.
“Out of the 20 nations in the World Cup, the Springboks delighted and inspired us whether they were on the field, on the bench or in the coaches’ box.”
The Springboks’ win in Paris has set up a semifinal against England next weekend.
The president said: “In November 2019, the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup final in Japan by defeating England. We wish the Springboks the very best as they prepare for what we hope will be another unforgettable victory next week.”
Cyril Ramaphosa praises Springboks for win against France
TimesLIVE
