Skills visa breakthrough for corporate SA
Home affairs to launch pilot scheme to fast-track visa applications for senior executives, technical personnel, corporate employees and investors
13 October 2023 - 05:00
The government is a step closer to overhauling its immigration process to make it easier and quicker for foreign nationals to travel to the country for business, work and tourism, after years of complaints from corporate SA that the visa regime is a hindrance to bringing in top talent to SA.
The department of home affairs on Wednesday invited corporate employers to submit an expression of interest to participate in the Trusted Employer Scheme (TES), six years after it was proposed in 2017 as an innovative way to make SA an investment destination...
