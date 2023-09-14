NAVAL GAZING
African states bolster sea power
SA may be best served by a coast guard
14 September 2023 - 05:00
The navies of three African countries on the continent’s western seaboard are being strengthened, while South Africa will soon receive a minor boost to its fleet.
Nigeria, which faces a growing threat of piracy in the Gulf of Guinea, has grown its fleet from 12 boats in 2008 to 128. Angola, according to the latest figures from The Military Balance+, has increased the size of its navy by 650%. Namibia received two corvettes from China, which has also helped upgrade the Walvis Bay port where both ships will be stationed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.