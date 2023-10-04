JSC recommends Kathree-Setiloane and Kgoele, but not Unterhalter, for SCA
Judge David Unterhalter rejected again despite two remaining vacancies at the Supreme Court of Appeal
04 October 2023 - 05:00
After two days of interviews, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced that judges Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane and Shane Kgoele would be recommended to President Cyril Ramaphosa for permanent appointment to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
Judge David Unterhalter, revered among many in legal circles, will not be recommended despite two remaining vacancies at the SCA. It was Unterhalter’s fifth rejection by the JSC to an appellate bench, after applying for the Constitutional Court and the SCA...
