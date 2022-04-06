National Unterhalter out as JSC names four candidates for two Constitutional Court posts The commission’s private talks ran over three hours on Tuesday night before two men and two women were selected B L Premium

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has recommended four candidates for two vacancies in the Constitutional Court, with only acting apex court justice David Unterhalter cut from the list of interviewees heard on Tuesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa must halve the JSC’s shortlist of four: Alan Dodson, Fayeeza Kathree-Setiloane, Mahube Molemela and Owen Rogers...