Fort Hare University council members suspended after ‘violent threats’
Senior officials and stakeholders referred to as ‘dogs’ in intimidating messages
03 October 2023 - 13:27
The University of Fort Hare has suspended three council members after allegations surfaced that linked to “serious violent threats” directed at senior university officials and stakeholders who are referred to as “dogs” in a series of intimidating text messages.
The messages appear to be threatening staff and investigators while discrediting the work being done to fight corruption at the institution...
