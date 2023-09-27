Man who lost both legs in train incident gets payout from Prasa
Khathutshelo Mogano lost his balance on a train due to overcrowding and slipped as the train began moving, falling underneath it
Ten years after falling out of a moving train and losing his legs, a car washer has been partially successful in obtaining a payout by the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa), after asking for more than R1m in damages. Though the Johannesburg high court reduced this total amount, on Tuesday it also ordered Prasa to pay for the man’s legal expenses and experts.
Khathutshelo Mogano boarded a train in 2013 from his home in Soweto to Johannesburg central. Though the train arrived safely, it was very crowded. Mogano tried to leave, but as he did, he lost his balance due to the overcrowding and fell because the train began moving. He fell out and then underneath the train, between the platform and train itself. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.