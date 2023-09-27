National

SA stands out as crime hotspot in Southern Africa, global study finds

Report shows police, education and health departments are sectors that account for most corruption

27 September 2023 - 05:00
by Tauriq Moosa and Kabelo Khumalo

SA is an outlier for crime in Southern Africa, with the situation worsened by state-embedded actors who work in cahoots with criminal networks, findings from the Global Organised Crime Index 2023 show.

The study, conducted by the Geneva-based Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, an international NGO, found that SA is one of only three African countries in the high crime/high resilience category, along with Nigeria and Senegal...

