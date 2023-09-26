PetroSA hopes to appoint partner by March to help restart refinery
26 September 2023 - 19:07
After years of challenges, including a forced stoppage of operations at its gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay in 2020, PetroSA’s leadership says it is confident it can turn its operations and finances about.
The production of petrol, diesel and other value-added products from the refinery was suspended due to the depletion of offshore gas feedstocks. But as part of its short- and medium-term plans to prioritise downstream activities, PetroSA hopes to reinstate production from the refinery with the support of a new partner...
