DA begins court challenge over load-shedding crisis
The opposition party asked the court to order Nersa to begin its calculations afresh
11 September 2023 - 14:09
The DA is mounting two challenges in court this week in relation to the load-shedding crisis. First, it is challenging the National Energy Regulator of SA’s (Nersa’s) tariff increase of more than 30% over next two financial years. Second, it wants the government’s response to load-shedding to be declared unconstitutional and an independent expert, called a “special master”, to monitor the government’s response to the electricity crisis.
Nersa, Eskom, President Cyril Ramaphosa and other state officials are opposing. The matter is being argued this week before a full court of the Pretoria high court...
