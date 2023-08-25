National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Dissecting Brics after the event

Business Day TV spoke to reporter Ntaoleng Lechela

25 August 2023 - 17:07
Brics countries' flags. Picture: BLOOMBERG
The Brics bloc of developing nations has concluded its 15th summit. Business Day TV spoke to reporter Ntaoleng Lechela and explored some of the pivotal discussions held at the summit. These included a look at the bloc's expansion plans, currency shifts and collaborative efforts toward a more inclusive global economy.

