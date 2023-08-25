The Brics bloc of developing nations has concluded its 15th summit. Business Day TV spoke to reporter Ntaoleng Lechela and explored some of the pivotal discussions held at the summit. These included a look at the bloc's expansion plans, currency shifts and collaborative efforts toward a more inclusive global economy.
WATCH: Dissecting Brics after the event
Business Day TV spoke to reporter Ntaoleng Lechela
The Brics bloc of developing nations has concluded its 15th summit. Business Day TV spoke to reporter Ntaoleng Lechela and explored some of the pivotal discussions held at the summit. These included a look at the bloc's expansion plans, currency shifts and collaborative efforts toward a more inclusive global economy.
