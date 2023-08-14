How SA is losing out on its own renewables boom
Local manufacturers that were ‘burnt before’ need clarity on procurement
14 August 2023 - 19:46
Imports of solar panels and energy storage have increased exponentially over the past year as SA’s load-shedding crisis intensified.
While this bodes well for the country’s transition from coal-powered generation to renewable energy, it has also been a missed opportunity for local manufacturing, said Gaylor Montmasson-Clair, a senior economist at Trade & Industrial Policy Strategies (TIPS) and the facilitator of the SA Renewable Energy Masterplan...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.