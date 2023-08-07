National

Government must lead by example and reduce electricity use, minister says

Some government buildings are using electricity at night when they are empty

07 August 2023 - 12:18
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says government should set an example with its power use. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART/FILE PHOTO.
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has called on government to set an example by reducing electricity use at night.

Some offices that use energy at night when there is no-one there are government buildings, and the minister of public works is taking action to address this, he said during a media briefing.

“The state must lead by example,” he said.

Ramokgopa said those working in government buildings should switch off unused appliances.

“Through simple action we can reduce load-shedding while saving on energy bills,” he said. “We are sometimes at a stage where we should not have load-shedding but we draw from the grid even in instances when we don’t have to,” he said.

Ramokgopa said Gauteng and Mpumalanga are two provinces with sufficient grid capacity.

“There are two provinces where we have a significant amount of capacity available. Eskom was very deliberate about directing the market to areas where there is grid capacity so there is symmetry between grid capacity and opportunity to exploit renewables.”

Last week Ramokgopa said 25 projects to fix Eskom’s load-shedding issues were in construction. Projects were under way to upgrade Eskom’s infrastructure in the areas of generation and transmission.

“The 25 projects can unleash about 13 gigawatts of electricity into the grid. The work starts now to be connected by 2026 to ensure there is additional capacity. We need to ensure we expedite the projects and bring them online quicker so we can expand grid capacity,” said Ramokgopa.

André de Ruyter lands job at top US university, says report

He is expected to join Yale University
National
1 day ago

SACP lashes out at Europe’s ‘double standards’ over coal imports from SA

Europe increased coal imports from SA by 720%
National
17 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Eskom grid wars

Interim allocation rules for a first-ready first-served approach are imperfect but necessary
Opinion
4 days ago
