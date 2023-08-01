Rhino poachers target private reserves as killings drop in Kruger
The latest figures highlight a shift away from the national park that had been the focal point in recent years
01 August 2023 - 20:25
About a fifth of the 231 rhinos slaughtered in SA in the first six months of 2023 were hosted in privately owned nature reserves, highlighting a shift away from the Kruger National Park that had been the focal point for poaching in recent years.
Of the 231 rhinos killed during the period, 42 were harboured in Kruger National Park, 143 in provincially owned nature reserves and the rest in privately owned nature reserves, the forestry, fisheries & environment department said in a statement posted on its website on Monday. ..
