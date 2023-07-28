Fuel price hikes across the board expected in August

Petrol is expected to rise up to 35c/l and diesel by up to 72c/l next week.
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) is pointing to fuel price hikes for all fuel grades on August 2 dealing another blow to cash-strapped South Africans, the Automobile Association (AA) says.
According to the data, petrol ULP95 will climb about 35c/l, and petrol 93ULP about 30c/l. But it’s the expected increases to diesel that are most concerning, says the AA.
“The data is showing diesel will increase by around 72c/l which will, effectively, mean consumers will have to pay more for goods and services down the line. Illuminating paraffin, too, is expected to increase – also by around 72c/l. These are all significant upwards adjustments which will impact on all South Africans,” says the AA.
The main driver behind the expected increases is increased international oil prices. Fuel price hikes would have been worse had it not been for the rand’s recent recovery in value against the dollar.
The latest hikes follow relief for owners of petrol cars at the beginning of July with petrol prices dropping between 17c/l and 24c/l in July, while diesel increased between 12c/l and 18c/l.
