Gauteng premier hands 6,000 appointment letters to solar trainees
The training programme is part of the provincial government’s efforts to curb unemployment and equip youths with skills
27 July 2023 - 18:22
Employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi has called for broader co-operation between provincial and national government departments to arrest the unemployment scourge in the country.
SA has a high unemployment rate, which in the first quarter rose to 32.9% from 32.7% previously. Stats SA data shows the number of unemployed South Africans rose by 179,000 to 7.9-million...
