National Cosatu 'worried' about slow implementation of economic recovery plan The CEC called on the private sector to stop making excuses and employing delaying tactics 'when it comes to local procurement'

Labour federation Cosatu has criticised the government and the business sector for moving slowly to implement the economic recovery and reconstruction plan, and called for decisive action to address SA’s stubborn socioeconomic challenges.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the plan in October 2020, which hinges on an expanded public employment programme, a R1-trillion infrastructure effort mostly leveraged from the private sector, a pledge to accelerate energy generation, and a raft of structural economic reforms...