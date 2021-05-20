Cosatu ‘worried’ about slow implementation of economic recovery plan
The CEC called on the private sector to stop making excuses and employing delaying tactics ‘when it comes to local procurement’
20 May 2021 - 13:29
Labour federation Cosatu has criticised the government and the business sector for moving slowly to implement the economic recovery and reconstruction plan, and called for decisive action to address SA’s stubborn socioeconomic challenges.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the plan in October 2020, which hinges on an expanded public employment programme, a R1-trillion infrastructure effort mostly leveraged from the private sector, a pledge to accelerate energy generation, and a raft of structural economic reforms...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now