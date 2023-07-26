Assault-accused VIP officers deny links to menacing message

VIP protection officers continued their bail application in the Randburg magistrate's court on July 26. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Several of the eight VIP protection unit officers applying for bail after being charged in connection with the N1 assault on motorists have denied knowledge of, or ties to, the threatening text message sent to a state witness.
Seven close protection officers attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile made their application for bail in the Randburg magistrate’s court on Wednesday after the postponement of the matter on Monday.
They are Johannes Matome Mampuru, Pomso Joseph Mofokeng, Harmans Madumetja Ramokhonami, Phineas Molefo Boshielo, Churchill Mpakamiseni Mkhize, Lesibana Aggrie Rambau and Moses Fhatuwani Tshidada.
The first accused, Shadrack Kojoana, made his bail application on Monday and opted to testify, supplemental to his affidavit. During his testimony he gave his version of events during the July 2 incident, despite warnings that this could be used against him later.
His seven co-accused submitted affidavits to support their bids but did not give verbal testimony.
Xabiso Shotshonganye on Wednesday submitted the bail bids for Mampuru, Mofokeng and Ramokhonami. They are accused 2, 3 and 4.
Setting out one of his clients' motivation for bail to be granted, Shotshonganye tried to dispel allegations made by the state in its argument opposing bail. One of these related to a threatening text message sent to a state witness who shared the video footage of the assault.
“I submit I have no knowledge of the message, even the sender or the identity of the witness. And it is also the state’s evidence that attempts to establish the sender of the video have been unsuccessful up to now but it’s still being investigated,” he read from a statement.
“I therefore submit I cannot be kept in custody for a matter that is still under investigation.”
He also addressed allegations that unit members do not abide by traffic rules.
“I submit this is based on speculation because I have always abided by the traffic rules and if I did not, as is alleged, I should have a stream of charges.”
This was also the argument made for the remaining officers, who said they would not interfere with the state's witnesses or investigation.
Those who listed bail amounts said they could afford R1,000. Only Kojoana said he could afford R2,000.
