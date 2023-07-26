LETTER: Plan for geological crises

Gas explosion on Bree street in Johannesburg CBD.Picture:FREDDY MAVUNDA.
The comments of famous geologist Chris Le Roux regarding the Bree Street underground explosionshould serve as a wake-up call to residents of Gauteng and the ANC government.
Gauteng sits on a precipice with frightening ramifications for its 16-million inhabitants. The province is geologically unstable and seismically in the crosshairs of an earthquake that could devastate an area over a 200km radius.
The last earthquake which shook and terrified the province was a shake-up of the earth’s crust. The exact cause has not yet been established. The June 11 quake, a magnitude 4.4 event, makes a much bigger seismic event a distinct possibility. We will in the near future witness a 5 to 6 magnitudequake whose consequences will reverberate across theprovince.
Mining induced tremors and the constant use of explosives by zama zamas exacerbate the geological perils that lie ahead. At this critical juncture we are totally ill-prepared to face a magnitude 6 event.
The blast that tore up the streets of Johannesburg demonstrated themonumental power of gas-induced blasts. Monitoring and maintainingvarious undergroundfuel/gas/water and sewerage pipelines that run underneath Johannesburg is cause for concern.
Unless we are adequately prepared for catastrophic events, natural and unnatural, the human costs will be frightening.
A SA Institution Of Civil Engineering (SAICE) 2022 infrastructure report card for SA saidthat in 2022, the overall grade for public infrastructure declined to D, the lowest recorded bySAICE. Sixteen years ago, the first infrastructure report card gave the nation’s infrastructure an overall grade of D+.
Because of mining and a combination of historical factors, Gauteng’s geological structure is no longer solid. Any major imbalance in its volatile crust will have immense and shattering consequences for all its inhabitants and the huge industries that are the lifeblood of the economy.
Those who serve in the corridors of power need to urgently formulate civil defence plans to be prepared when earth-shattering events overwhelm us. The cost of complacency will be astronomical.
Farouk Araie Gauteng
