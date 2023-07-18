Arresting Putin would be declaring war against Russia, Ramaphosa tells court
President responds to the DA, who aims to force the government to detain the leader should he arrive for the Brics summit
18 July 2023 - 19:07
Arresting Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant hanging over his head, will be tantamount to a war declaration, which SA seeks to avoid, President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the North Gauteng High Court.
“Russia has made it clear that arresting its sitting president would be a declaration of war. It would be inconsistent with our constitution to risk engaging in war with Russia,” Ramaphosa said in court filings. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now