WATCH: Outa warns Aarto will be hard to implement

Business Day TV speaks to Stefanie Fick, executive director of the accountability division of Outa

13 July 2023 - 16:53
The Constitutional Court has dismissed the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s (Outa’s) legal challenge in terms of the validity of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act, which means that the demerit system for traffic offences will take effect. But the corruption-fighting watchdog says the government will have a hard time implementing this system. Business Day TV unpacked the judgment with Stefanie Fick, executive director of the accountability division at Outa.

EXPLAINER: ConCourt clears the way for demerit system: What you need to know

Here are some of the key points from the Constitutional Court's judgment
2 hours ago

Top court gives green light to demerit system for driving offences

Constitutional Court ruling opens way to road law enforcement overhaul through new Aarto laws
1 day ago
