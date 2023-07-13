Business Day TV speaks to Stefanie Fick, executive director of the accountability division of Outa
13 July 2023 - 16:53
Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Constitutional Court has dismissed the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse’s (Outa’s) legal challenge in terms of the validity of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act, which means that the demerit system for traffic offences will take effect. But the corruption-fighting watchdog says the government will have a hard time implementing this system. Business Day TV unpacked the judgment with Stefanie Fick, executive director of the accountability division at Outa.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Outa warns Aarto will be hard to implement
EXPLAINER: ConCourt clears the way for demerit system: What you need to know
Top court gives green light to demerit system for driving offences
