After the second of three readings, Russia’s lower house of parliament on Thursday unanimously approved a draft law that bans gender-affirming surgery for transgender people.
The bill prohibits medical workers from “performing medical interventions designed to change the sex of a person”, though it exempts surgery to treat congenital anomalies in children.
It would also bar people from changing their gender on official identity documents and bans transgender people from adopting children or from annulling a marriage if one of the people changes their gender.
Advocates of transgender rights in Russia have spoken out against the legislation, saying it will lead to an underground hormone drug market and a spike in attempted suicides among transgender teenagers.
“This is a logical continuation of the repressive policies of the Russian government, not only against LGBTQI people, but against human rights, freedom of speech, and democracy,” Nef Cellarius of LGBT rights group Vykhod (“Coming Out”) told Reuters.
Last December, President Vladimir Putin signed a law expanding restrictions on the promotion of “LGBT propaganda”, effectively banning any public expression of their lifestyle by lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgender people in Russia. Putin has portrayed LGBT rights as evidence of moral decay in Western countries.
The third and final reading of the draft bill banning gender surgery is due on Friday, according to the Telegram channel of the lower house, the State Duma. The bill must then be approved by the upper house of parliament and then signed into law by the president.
Russia set to ban gender change surgery
