Cosatu rails against Transnet ‘privatisation’ at Durban march
Jobs and collective bargaining under threat from public-private deals at Transnet, say union members in KZN
06 July 2023 - 19:40 LWAZI HLANGU
Cosatu members march from King Dinuzulu Park to Durban city hall, July 6 2023. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Privatisation of key state companies and the attack on collective bargaining, as well as salaries that do not meet the cost of living, are the biggest threats facing workers in KwaZulu-Natal.
That is according to unions affiliated to Cosatu that were part of the KwaZulu-Natal leg of the federation’s national stayaway in Durban on Thursday.
About 800 union members marched to highlight the impact of the country’s economic crisis, crime, privatisation and rising inflation on workers.
Cosatu deputy general secretary Gerald Thwala said the economic challenges stemmed from the country’s energy crisis.
“That’s why we’re saying government must fast-track the stabilisation of Eskom and the energy sector to ensure that investors are comfortable investing in South Africa,” he said.
Privatisation allowed companies to undermine collective bargaining, he said.
Cosatu members march from King Dinuzulu Park to Durban city hall to hand over the memorandum of grievances as part of their national day of action. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said the dire state of the economy meant workers had to prioritise their needs, instead of choosing “between needs and wants”.
“The cost of living is rising every day. The majority of workers have reached a stage where they have to choose between paying for electricity and buying food. Salaries run out way before the end of the month,” he said.
He called for a review of the mandate of the Reserve Bank, so it can work for the majority and adjust inflation to their living standards.
The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said Transnet, in particular, was slowly being privatised under different guises such as “private-public partnership” or “leasing” to private companies.
Mhlabawandile Nxumalo, Satawu’s secretary for the rail sector in Durban, said Transnet was the second-biggest employer in the province after the municipalities, and its privatisation was a threat to jobs for generations to come.
“The only mine that we have in Durban is the sea, so once government, via Transnet, takes a decision to privatise, then generations will lose work and we will not have any other mine. Transnet is the biggest employer after the municipalities in KZN, but those jobs are not secured. We don’t know the future because the GCE, which is representing Transnet, has not taken the union into its confidence,” he said.
Cosatu members march in Durban. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
He said Transnet was also “leasing” the whole freight rail corridor from Kings Rest in Durban to Union in Pretoria, which would employ 3,573 workers.
They were also aware that Transnet was entering into a private sector partnership for the Durban container terminal port, the biggest and busiest container terminal in Africa, he said.
Nehawu provincial chair Siyanda Nxumalo said their grievances centred on working conditions and salaries. He said they were hopeful the introduction of the National Health Insurance would help towards addressing the working conditions.
“The workers are demotivated because they are overworked while their salaries do not reflect that. Even the agreements that we come to are changed sometimes when it’s time for implementation,” he said.
“That is why Cosatu and affiliates are trying to defend collective bargaining so the employer lives up to the agreements we make.”
Cosatu members gather at King Dinuzulu Park to march to the Durban city hall. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Nhlanhla Khanyile, provincial chairperson of the SA Emergency Personnel Union (Saepu), said they want the government to intervene amid rising crimes against paramedics responding to emergencies.
“This scourge is getting worse instead of decreasing. Sometimes we [ambulance workers] respond to calls thinking it’s an emergency only to be robbed when we get there.
“These things happen in front of us, but there is no time for proper counselling for the workers to heal before they are called back to work.”
The memorandum was sent to Transnet, the office of KwaZulu -Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and the eThekwini municipality, who all committed to respond within the stipulated 14 days.
Cosatu rails against Transnet ‘privatisation’ at Durban march
Jobs and collective bargaining under threat from public-private deals at Transnet, say union members in KZN
Privatisation of key state companies and the attack on collective bargaining, as well as salaries that do not meet the cost of living, are the biggest threats facing workers in KwaZulu-Natal.
That is according to unions affiliated to Cosatu that were part of the KwaZulu-Natal leg of the federation’s national stayaway in Durban on Thursday.
About 800 union members marched to highlight the impact of the country’s economic crisis, crime, privatisation and rising inflation on workers.
Cosatu deputy general secretary Gerald Thwala said the economic challenges stemmed from the country’s energy crisis.
“That’s why we’re saying government must fast-track the stabilisation of Eskom and the energy sector to ensure that investors are comfortable investing in South Africa,” he said.
Privatisation allowed companies to undermine collective bargaining, he said.
Cosatu provincial secretary Edwin Mkhize said the dire state of the economy meant workers had to prioritise their needs, instead of choosing “between needs and wants”.
“The cost of living is rising every day. The majority of workers have reached a stage where they have to choose between paying for electricity and buying food. Salaries run out way before the end of the month,” he said.
He called for a review of the mandate of the Reserve Bank, so it can work for the majority and adjust inflation to their living standards.
The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) said Transnet, in particular, was slowly being privatised under different guises such as “private-public partnership” or “leasing” to private companies.
Mhlabawandile Nxumalo, Satawu’s secretary for the rail sector in Durban, said Transnet was the second-biggest employer in the province after the municipalities, and its privatisation was a threat to jobs for generations to come.
“The only mine that we have in Durban is the sea, so once government, via Transnet, takes a decision to privatise, then generations will lose work and we will not have any other mine. Transnet is the biggest employer after the municipalities in KZN, but those jobs are not secured. We don’t know the future because the GCE, which is representing Transnet, has not taken the union into its confidence,” he said.
He said Transnet was also “leasing” the whole freight rail corridor from Kings Rest in Durban to Union in Pretoria, which would employ 3,573 workers.
They were also aware that Transnet was entering into a private sector partnership for the Durban container terminal port, the biggest and busiest container terminal in Africa, he said.
Nehawu provincial chair Siyanda Nxumalo said their grievances centred on working conditions and salaries. He said they were hopeful the introduction of the National Health Insurance would help towards addressing the working conditions.
“The workers are demotivated because they are overworked while their salaries do not reflect that. Even the agreements that we come to are changed sometimes when it’s time for implementation,” he said.
“That is why Cosatu and affiliates are trying to defend collective bargaining so the employer lives up to the agreements we make.”
Nhlanhla Khanyile, provincial chairperson of the SA Emergency Personnel Union (Saepu), said they want the government to intervene amid rising crimes against paramedics responding to emergencies.
“This scourge is getting worse instead of decreasing. Sometimes we [ambulance workers] respond to calls thinking it’s an emergency only to be robbed when we get there.
“These things happen in front of us, but there is no time for proper counselling for the workers to heal before they are called back to work.”
The memorandum was sent to Transnet, the office of KwaZulu -Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and the eThekwini municipality, who all committed to respond within the stipulated 14 days.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
State should ease SOE requirements for procurement, says Transnet CEO
Transnet fraud case postponed to September
WATCH: Unions appalled by 3% pay hike for public office bearers
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.