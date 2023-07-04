National / Labour

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Unions appalled by 3% pay hike for public office bearers

Business Day TV spoke to Matthew Parks from Cosatu

04 July 2023 - 15:41 Business Day TV
Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Public office bearers will receive a 3% wage increase. This follows a recommendation by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers. Cosatu has called the increase a “tone-deaf and embarrassing decision” that President Cyril Ramaphosa should have rejected.

Business Day TV spoke to the union’s Matthew Parks for more detail on Cosatus stance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Patel rejects bid for raised import duties on ...
National
2.
Umlazi school building project stalls over threats
National
3.
Increase in green power generation ‘fails to cut ...
National
4.
Estina fraud trial hears conflicting accounts of ...
National
5.
Energy crisis could cut SA GDP growth by 320 bps
News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.