WATCH: Unions appalled by 3% pay hike for public office bearers
Business Day TV spoke to Matthew Parks from Cosatu
04 July 2023 - 15:41 Business Day TV
Cosatu parliamentary co-ordinator Matthew Parks. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Public office bearers will receive a 3% wage increase. This follows a recommendation by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers. Cosatu has called the increase a “tone-deaf and embarrassing decision” that President Cyril Ramaphosa should have rejected.
Business Day TV spoke to the union’s Matthew Parks for more detail on Cosatus stance.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unions appalled by 3% pay hike for public office bearers
Business Day TV spoke to Matthew Parks from Cosatu
Public office bearers will receive a 3% wage increase. This follows a recommendation by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers. Cosatu has called the increase a “tone-deaf and embarrassing decision” that President Cyril Ramaphosa should have rejected.
Business Day TV spoke to the union’s Matthew Parks for more detail on Cosatus stance.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.