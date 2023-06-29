Latest numbers point to surprising resilience in the world’s biggest economy but the Fed remains hawkish
This is to ensure that there is an even level field between the private sector and SOEs
Transnet CEO Portia Derby has called on the government to reconsider the state’s procurement regime for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) in an effort to ease requirements for the entities to procure goods and services speedily.
Derby, speaking at the Black Business Council (BBC) annual summit on Thursday, says the government should rather consider the introduction of sector specific licensing requirements for procurement which would level the playing field between SOEs and the private sector. ..
State should ease SOE requirements for procurement, says Transnet CEO
