Sello Hatang vows to clear his name after Nelson Mandela Foundation fires him

Fired Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sello Hatang says he will continue to serve the world while restoring his name after the “unfortunate” outcome of investigations that led to his dismissal.
The Nelson Mandela Foundation decided on Wednesday that Hatang should be summarily dismissed. That stemmed from investigations into complaints of “serious allegations” made by staff members in May related to his past conduct.
Hatang said he was honoured and humbled to have served the country, the late Nelson Mandela and as CEO of the foundation for the past 15 years.
“For each and every day I spent, I am deeply grateful.”
“The time, however, has come for me to carry the spirit of service beyond the foundation. The outcome of the investigations are truly unfortunate, thus in the immediate term I will be focusing my attention on a matter that is vital to who I am and how I can continue to serve in the world: ensuring that my name is restored to reflect the person that I, and others, truly know me to be,” he said.
The foundation’s chair, Prof Njabulo Ndebele, refused to elaborate on the complaints against Hatang, but stated that they related to his personal conduct at the workplace.
The complaints arose shortly after Hatang resigned as CEO in May and was to serve a three-month notice. He was placed on special leave when a probe into the complaints commenced.
Hatang also did not disclose information on the complaints.
“As you can imagine, the last couple of months have been very difficult for me and my family. As a result, I will not be making any further statements on the matter.”
Instead, he said he was thankful to the board, the Mandela family and particularly Graca Machel, for their support. He also thanked his staff for allowing him to lead them.
“The respect and support they gave me, and the global community of supporters of the foundation for all that they made possible during my time in office.
“With my hand on my heart, I thank Madiba for all he was to me as my guiding force and the one who taught me that everyone can rise above their circumstances and achieve success if they are dedicated to, and passionate about, what they do. I carry hope in my heart and I have faith in the future.”
Ndebele had said on Wednesday that based on the outcome of the investigations, Hatang’s conduct was “unbecoming and unacceptable for someone in his position”.
Sello Hatang vows to clear his name after Nelson Mandela Foundation fires him
The Foundation dismissed the CEO after an investigation into complaints about his personal conduct in the workplace
