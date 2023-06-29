Yen and yuan weaken further, prompting talk of intervention by their central banks
Some of Tshifhiwa Maumela’s judgments have been outstanding for between seven and 26 months
Senzo Meyiwa trial judge Tshifhiwa Maumela and justice Nomonde Mngqibisa-Thusi have been suspended pending an inquiry into delayed judgments.
The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) confirmed on Thursday that the two were handed official suspension notices‚ signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa
“The decision to suspend is the decision of the president on the recommendation of the JSC. He signed the letters and issued the letters on Wednesday‚” spokesperson advocate Sesi Baloyi said.
The JSC recommended in April that the judges be suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry after complaints about them delaying judgments. It also proposed the judges‚ “during the period of suspension‚ finalise all matters presently before them”.
Gauteng deputy chief justice Aubrey Ledwaba announced at the last Senzo Meyiwa trial hearing earlier in June that Maumela was unwell and a decision would be taken regarding his continued oversight in the matter.
Some of Maumela’s judgments have been outstanding for between seven and 26 months.
The complaint against Mngqibisa-Thusi was based on 10 judgments‚ four of which were reserved for between 12 and 20 months‚ with the other six ranging from six to 11 months.
TimesLIVE
JSC confirms judge in Senzo Meyiwa case is suspended, along with one other judge
Some of Tshifhiwa Maumela’s judgments have been outstanding for between seven and 26 months
