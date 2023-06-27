Dire Tladi nominated for International Court of Justice

Analysts say markets are generally unaffected by the aborted mutiny by Wagner Group mercenaries in Russia
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms
University of Pretoria (UP) professor of international law, Dire Tladi, has been nominated as SA’s candidate to serve as a judge in the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Tladi’s nomination was officially endorsed by the cabinet in May. The election of ICJ judges is scheduled to take place in November.
“I am deeply honoured to be nominated as SA’s candidate for the International court of Justice. If elected I will diligently fulfil my responsibilities and contribute to the court's mission of upholding international law and promoting global equity,” Tladi said.
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms. It holds an important role in settling legal disputes between nations in accordance with international law. The court also provides authoritative advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorised UN organs and specialised agencies.
UP spokesperson Liesel Swart said beyond his nomination, Tladi has demonstrated exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the field of international law.
Tladi serves as president of the SA branch of the International Law Association and is an executive member of the International Law Association.
“Among his notable achievements, Prof Tladi leads the Future Africa Research Chair in Global Equity established in March 2023. The chair's primary objective is to pursue multi-perspective strategies for global equity, with a particular focus on addressing equity issues in Africa. It aims to identify the challenges hindering progress on the continent and chart innovative pathways to overcome them,” she said.
Swart said Tladi had also held several key positions within the field of international law, including serving as chair of the International Law Commission, an organ of the UN renowned for its contributions to the ICJ.
“He has provided his invaluable expertise as the legal adviser of the SA mission in New York and as a special adviser to the SA foreign minister.
She said the Future Africa Institute and UP proudly support Tladi’s candidature.
“His appointment would significantly contribute to the advancement of international law and the pursuit of global justice.”
Dire Tladi nominated for International Court of Justice
The ICJ comprises 15 judges elected by the UN General Assembly and the Security Council for nine-year terms
