Mining may have caused Gauteng earthquake

Data on Thursday showed initial US jobless claims reached their highest level since October 2021, indicating a potentially softening labour market
Will these know-it-all government ministers suddenly obey these ‘work streams’ of outside experts?
Ezulwini remains responsible for removing underground water, Supreme Court of Appeal finds
The president will be joined by five other African heads of state to Moscow and Kyiv
Some analysts believe RCL’s move to split its cyclical poultry business and sell its logistics unit was a good move, but investors are not convinced
Confidence among retailers and manufacturers remains subdued, say economists
Chen’s latest move signals how he may be spending part of the proceeds from his early bet on Zoom
Heavy clashes and artillery fire erupt across Sudan’s capital as residents report air strikes
Spaniard becomes first coach to win two trebles
Italian Antonio Fuoco ends champions Toyota’s run of six successive poles
The Council for Geoscience (CGS) is investigating whether mining activity or fluctuations in groundwater levels caused the earthquake that shook large parts of Gauteng early on Sunday.
Gauteng residents were left shaken after the seismic activity, which took place about 2.38am.
Hours after the earthquake occurred the CGS confirmed it measured about 4.4 in magnitude. However, the US Geological Survey recorded it as magnitude 5.
According to Michigan Technological University in the US, an earthquake of between 2.5 and 5.4 is “often felt but only causes minor damage”.
The CGS said in a statement the earthquake's epicentre “was located in the Boksburg area a few kilometres outside East Rand Proprietary Mine, in the East Rand of Johannesburg”.
According to mining data website Minedat.org, the mine was established in 1893 and was, during its history one of the largest and deepest gold mines in the world. In 1993, mining was at a level of 3,430m below surface.
“The earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 4.4 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN).”
Mahlatse Mononela, CGS spokesperson, said it is difficult at this stage to say what the exact cause was.
“But given its shallow depth, it might be mining-related seismicity or due to fluctuations in groundwater levels. This said, the CGS is investigating this further.”
The council encouraged residents to record their experiences on a questionnaire available on its website.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Mining may have caused Gauteng earthquake
Council for Geoscience probing whether mining caused Gauteng earthquake
The Council for Geoscience (CGS) is investigating whether mining activity or fluctuations in groundwater levels caused the earthquake that shook large parts of Gauteng early on Sunday.
Gauteng residents were left shaken after the seismic activity, which took place about 2.38am.
Hours after the earthquake occurred the CGS confirmed it measured about 4.4 in magnitude. However, the US Geological Survey recorded it as magnitude 5.
According to Michigan Technological University in the US, an earthquake of between 2.5 and 5.4 is “often felt but only causes minor damage”.
The CGS said in a statement the earthquake's epicentre “was located in the Boksburg area a few kilometres outside East Rand Proprietary Mine, in the East Rand of Johannesburg”.
According to mining data website Minedat.org, the mine was established in 1893 and was, during its history one of the largest and deepest gold mines in the world. In 1993, mining was at a level of 3,430m below surface.
“The earthquake registered a local magnitude of approximately 4.4 as recorded by the South African Seismograph Network (SANSN).”
Mahlatse Mononela, CGS spokesperson, said it is difficult at this stage to say what the exact cause was.
“But given its shallow depth, it might be mining-related seismicity or due to fluctuations in groundwater levels. This said, the CGS is investigating this further.”
The council encouraged residents to record their experiences on a questionnaire available on its website.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Two tremors rattle KwaZulu-Natal
Earthquake of 3.5 magnitude strikes Boksburg
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.