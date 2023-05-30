Patients wait for hours for weekend consultations at Mamelodi clinic

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital
The government will blame everyone else, but it is not being thwarted by the nation
The utility's pre-tax loss was much higher than budgeted
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Frankfurt-based bank says it hired nearly 50 industry coverage dealmakers and product experts this year
Even though this was the 22nd consecutive month of growth in private credit, the increase was the slowest since July 2022
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
But information minister Chris Baryomunsi has rejected this, saying ‘homosexuality … is just a sexual deviation, which we do not promote as Ugandans and Africans’
Financially strong India grabbing the lion’s share of 38.5% makes no sense, says a former ICC chair
Splash out on a trip to see the greatest wildlife spectacle on the planet, while staying at these new lodges raising the bar for wilderness luxury in East Africa
Patients in need of chronic, acute and maternity care are waiting for hours for treatment at the Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi, Pretoria, on weekends.
The clinic is the only public health facility in the community.
Several patients, who regularly get treatment at Stanza Bopape, said only the emergency unit operates on weekends, and out-patients patients needing non-urgent treatment have to wait.
GroundUp visited the clinic on a Saturday and a Sunday at about 2pm. More than 30 people waiting at the entrance to the emergency unit. Elizabeth Nzimande said she arrived at 9am and was still waiting for a consultation.
She said she was in pain and went straight to the emergency unit, “but the nurses told me to stand in this queue because my pains are not an emergency”.
“Sitting in this cold weather for more than four hours made my pains worse. I’m desperate to know what I’m suffering from and to get treatment,” she said.
Lesley Malatjie said he waited for three hours in “excruciating pain”.
“Spending so much time in the cold while I’m sick is not good. The slow movement of this queue shows that this clinic is under-staffed,” he said.
Gauteng department of health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said: “The emergency unit is mainly for emergency cases such as stab and gunshot wounds that need to be managed at the facility.”
“It is true that emergency patients are prioritised, but it is not true that other patients are ignored on Saturdays and Sundays. Patients are being triaged and those who require urgent medical attention are seen first.”
The clinic extended its operating hours on weekdays and Saturdays from April 3 in response to the increased demand and to reduce pressure on the emergency unit, Modiba said.
The clinic has two doctors and four nurses, who treat all the patients on Saturdays and Sundays, he said, adding that the department is looking at getting an additional waiting area.
Modiba said that the clinic has two doctors and four professional nurses who treat all patients on Saturdays and Sundays. The clinic is the only 24-hour community health centre in the area and sees more than a thousand patients on weekends per month, he added.
GroundUp
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Patients wait for hours for weekend consultations at Mamelodi clinic
Stanza Bopape clinic says it has more than 1,000 out-patients on weekends and emergency cases are dealt with first
Patients in need of chronic, acute and maternity care are waiting for hours for treatment at the Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi, Pretoria, on weekends.
The clinic is the only public health facility in the community.
Several patients, who regularly get treatment at Stanza Bopape, said only the emergency unit operates on weekends, and out-patients patients needing non-urgent treatment have to wait.
GroundUp visited the clinic on a Saturday and a Sunday at about 2pm. More than 30 people waiting at the entrance to the emergency unit. Elizabeth Nzimande said she arrived at 9am and was still waiting for a consultation.
She said she was in pain and went straight to the emergency unit, “but the nurses told me to stand in this queue because my pains are not an emergency”.
“Sitting in this cold weather for more than four hours made my pains worse. I’m desperate to know what I’m suffering from and to get treatment,” she said.
Lesley Malatjie said he waited for three hours in “excruciating pain”.
“Spending so much time in the cold while I’m sick is not good. The slow movement of this queue shows that this clinic is under-staffed,” he said.
Gauteng department of health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said: “The emergency unit is mainly for emergency cases such as stab and gunshot wounds that need to be managed at the facility.”
“It is true that emergency patients are prioritised, but it is not true that other patients are ignored on Saturdays and Sundays. Patients are being triaged and those who require urgent medical attention are seen first.”
The clinic extended its operating hours on weekdays and Saturdays from April 3 in response to the increased demand and to reduce pressure on the emergency unit, Modiba said.
The clinic has two doctors and four nurses, who treat all the patients on Saturdays and Sundays, he said, adding that the department is looking at getting an additional waiting area.
Modiba said that the clinic has two doctors and four professional nurses who treat all patients on Saturdays and Sundays. The clinic is the only 24-hour community health centre in the area and sees more than a thousand patients on weekends per month, he added.
GroundUp
Gauteng nursing students left in lurch as province cannot employ them
Health ministry must implement market inquiry findings, says competition body
BHF proposes medical schemes share risk of funding expensive treatments
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cholera crisis: 21 Gauteng deaths, 1 in the Free State
Litigation threats fly as soon as MPs adopt NHI Bill
Health department investigates high death rate from cholera
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.