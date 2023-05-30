National

Patients wait for hours for weekend consultations at Mamelodi clinic

Stanza Bopape clinic says it has more than 1,000 out-patients on weekends and emergency cases are dealt with first

30 May 2023 - 12:36 Warren Mabona
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Patients in need of chronic, acute and maternity care are waiting for hours for treatment at the Stanza Bopape Clinic in Mamelodi, Pretoria, on weekends.

The clinic is the only public health facility in the community.

Several patients, who regularly get treatment at Stanza Bopape, said only the emergency unit operates on weekends, and out-patients  patients needing non-urgent treatment have to wait.

GroundUp visited the clinic on a Saturday and a Sunday at about 2pm. More than 30 people waiting at the entrance to the emergency unit. Elizabeth Nzimande said she arrived at 9am and was still waiting for a consultation.

She said she was in pain and went straight to the emergency unit, “but the nurses told me to stand in this queue because my pains are not an emergency”.

“Sitting in this cold weather for more than four hours made my pains worse. I’m desperate to know what I’m suffering from and to get treatment,” she said.

Lesley Malatjie said he waited for three hours in “excruciating pain”.

“Spending so much time in the cold while I’m sick is not good. The slow movement of this queue shows that this clinic is under-staffed,” he said.

Gauteng department of health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said: “The emergency unit is mainly for emergency cases such as stab and gunshot wounds that need to be managed at the facility.”

“It is true that emergency patients are prioritised, but it is not true that other patients are ignored on Saturdays and Sundays. Patients are being triaged and those who require urgent medical attention are seen first.”

The clinic extended its operating hours on weekdays and Saturdays from April 3 in response to the increased demand and to reduce pressure on the emergency unit, Modiba said.

The clinic has two doctors and four nurses, who treat all the patients on Saturdays and Sundays, he said, adding that the department is looking at getting an additional waiting area.

Modiba said that the clinic has two doctors and four professional nurses who treat all patients on Saturdays and Sundays. The clinic is the only 24-hour community health centre in the area and sees more than a thousand patients on weekends per month, he added.

GroundUp

Gauteng nursing students left in lurch as province cannot employ them

‘Not once did we think we would face being part of the high statistics of unemployed graduates’
National
1 week ago

Health ministry must implement market inquiry findings, says competition body

The HMI investigated dynamics in the private healthcare market, including if there are barriers to competition that hamper patients’ access to care
National
1 week ago

BHF proposes medical schemes share risk of funding expensive treatments

The Board of Healthcare Funders is proposing the mechanism cover 25 of the most expensive medicines per beneficiary per year
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Pandor paves way for Putin to attend Brics summit ...
National
2.
SA should comply with Putin arrest warrant, says ...
National
3.
Gartner throws Moyane under bus over corrupt Sars ...
National
4.
SA should comply with Putin arrest warrant, says ...
National
5.
Mapisa-Nqakula rejects Mkhwebane’s request for ...
National

Related Articles

Cholera crisis: 21 Gauteng deaths, 1 in the Free State

National / Health

Litigation threats fly as soon as MPs adopt NHI Bill

National / Health

Health department investigates high death rate from cholera

National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.