Eskom’s losses pile up, stressing need for proposed R254bn relief package

The utility's pre-tax loss was much higher than budgeted

30 May 2023 - 16:53 Linda Ensor

Eskom made a pre-tax loss of R21.2bn in the 2022/23 financial year against a budgeted loss of R13.6bn, MPs were told Tuesday. The utility’s 2021/22 pretax loss was R11.9bn.

The deterioration in Eskom’s finances demonstrates the effect of load-shedding and municipal nonpayments on the utility and highlights the need for government's proposed R254bn relief package...

