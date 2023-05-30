Broad index of Asia-Pacific shares rises
But the road is long, with many a winding turn
The declaration of diplomatic immunity ahead of an international summit to be hosted in SA is routine, says Dirco
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Asset manager allocates 36.9% of its global emerging markets fund to China followed by Taiwan (8.4%), Mexico (8.3%) and India (7.5%)
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
They cannot pay the rent in Test caps
Graaff-Reinet was the setting for the forgotten Battle of Paardenfontein
Early in his best-selling memoir of his three years heading Eskom, Truth to Power, André de Ruyter recalls a friend ribbing him that he “should aim for a goal more meaningful than merely making money”.
An opportunity came with a chance to be COO at the power utility before he was offered the top job. He declined. “If I played a role in turning Eskom around,” he remembers reasoning, “it would not be me but the CEO who would get the credit. Making someone else famous was beyond the bounds of my altruism.”..
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
EVE FAIRBANKS: For a whistle-blower, De Ruyter has got a lot of film star publicity
The stories and important information in his book should not be packaged for personal profit
Early in his best-selling memoir of his three years heading Eskom, Truth to Power, André de Ruyter recalls a friend ribbing him that he “should aim for a goal more meaningful than merely making money”.
An opportunity came with a chance to be COO at the power utility before he was offered the top job. He declined. “If I played a role in turning Eskom around,” he remembers reasoning, “it would not be me but the CEO who would get the credit. Making someone else famous was beyond the bounds of my altruism.”..
This article is free to read if you sign up or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.