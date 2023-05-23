National

We put ‘fokol’ on Lady R, Thandi Modise tells MPs

The government has nothing to hide over the docking of a Russian ship in Simon’s Town, defence minister says

23 May 2023 - 19:53 Hajra Omarjee

Defence minister Thandi Modise says the government has nothing to hide regarding the docking of a Russian ship in Simon’s Town in December and is willing to present all documents needed to an inquiry soon to be established by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking during her department’s budget speech in parliament she said the “only handled material” was that which was “ordered in 2018”...

