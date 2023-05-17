National

Good news expected for fuel prices in June

The mid-month outlook shows that petrol and diesel are expected to drop more than R1 a litre, says the AA

17 May 2023 - 12:04 Staff Writer

Despite recent rand weakness, the fuel outlook for June remains positive with significant reductions expected for all fuels, says the AA.

Commenting on unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the AA says lower international product prices are the reason behind the predicted decreases...

