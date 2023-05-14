Opinion

SAM MKOKEL: Ramaphosa is like a deer in political headlights

Russia and the US do not have three years to wait for a retired judge to work out the obvious

BL Premium
14 May 2023 - 11:42 SAM MKOKELI

The president's economic adviser, Trudi Makhanya, left the job last month. Another adviser, Steyn Speed, is on sabbatical. Bejani Chauke, Cyril Ramaphosa's political adviser, left early this year but somehow stayed on in some unofficial capacity.

As Ramaphosa faces myriad crises, he is left with a few key advisers, like Nokukhanya Jele, his legal adviser. With the escalating tensions, he can rely on Sydney Mufamadi, an old hand from the Thabo Mbeki era. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.