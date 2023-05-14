National

Former spy boss Billy Masetlha dies at 68

14 May 2023 - 22:10 Staff writer
Former head of the national intelligence agency Billy Masetlha died earlier on Sunday after a lengthy illness. Picture: LEON SADIKI/GALLO IMAGES
Former head of the national intelligence agency Billy Masetlha died earlier on Sunday after a lengthy illness. Picture: LEON SADIKI/GALLO IMAGES

SA’s ambassador to Algeria, Billy Masetlha, has died, the department of international relations & co-operations (Dirco) said on Sunday. 

The former head of the national intelligence agency died earlier on Sunday after a lengthy illness. He was 68. 

Masetlha, who was also a presidential adviser, was fired from his role as director of intelligence by former president Thabo Mbeki in 2006 when their relationship soured. 

In a short tribute to Masetlha, Dirco said: "[He] has served the government in various capacities ... and was deeply involved in the anti-apartheid movement, including as a member of Umkhonto we Sizwe. 

“Masetlha was exiled in Botswana and Zambia. During this time, he worked with the youth and student organisations in the fight against the apartheid regime.” 

The office of international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor said SA had lost an experienced and dependable representative and a firm believer in the ideals and goals of pan-Africanism.

“We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of ambassador Masetlha,” said Pandor.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Webber Wentzel goes after former employees over ...
National
2.
Despite recent setbacks, NPA is not ‘failing’, ...
National
3.
Home Affairs reverts to outdated system after ...
National
4.
Divorce Act excludes married women from claiming ...
National
5.
EXPLAINER: What is at stake from the Lady R ...
National

Related Articles

Jeremy Gordin: A wordsmith with abundant personality, dry-as-ice sense of ...

National / Media

Former journalist Percy Mthimkhulu dies

National

Frene Ginwala set unrivalled standard as speaker in first democratic parliament

National

Ramaphosa pays tribute to Frene Ginwala

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.