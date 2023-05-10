National

Sasria reverses course on grid collapse claims

Buckling under client pressure, the state-owned insurer withdraws its controversial circular that denied coverage for a total collapse of SA’s electricity grid

10 May 2023 - 12:39 Thando Maeko

Facing pressure from clients, state-owned insurer SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) has withdrawn a circular stating it would not pay claims in the event of a total collapse of the electricity grid. 

Sasria, which provides cover for strikes, riots and other forms of civil unrest, previously said from June 1 all its existing and new policies will exclude cover for electricity grid failure. ..

