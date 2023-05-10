The US inventory build, along with lower crude imports and April’s softer export growth in China, worsened worries about global oil demand
The opportunity is there for Britain’s new king and his heirs to reshape the institution and give it a more modern and relevant role
Malegapuru Makgoba tells Scopa de Ruyter’s privately funded investigation occurred when the utility was ‘besieged by corruption and not getting any mileage from law enforcement’
Ekurhuleni ANC sets out 10 conditions the EFF should meet in exchange for support in budget vote in the troubled metro
The taxi financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence
The unlisted payments and fintech assets of Prosus, including PayU, are worth about $4bn
The lack of specialists and other health workers is reaching crucial levels as India becomes the world’s most populous country
Fifteen players invited, but excludes Stormers players who are preparing for the URC semifinal
Ban on private jets could set a precedent, but will barely scratch the surface of aviation emissions
Facing pressure from clients, state-owned insurer SA Special Risk Insurance Association (Sasria) has withdrawn a circular stating it would not pay claims in the event of a total collapse of the electricity grid.
Sasria, which provides cover for strikes, riots and other forms of civil unrest, previously said from June 1 all its existing and new policies will exclude cover for electricity grid failure. ..
Sasria reverses course on grid collapse claims
Buckling under client pressure, the state-owned insurer withdraws its controversial circular that denied coverage for a total collapse of SA’s electricity grid
