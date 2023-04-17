Concerns about a global recession and local structural challenges are combining to keep the local currency under pressure
Five civil society organisations plus an individual are preparing an application to the Constitutional Court for a declaration on the unconstitutionality of the Electoral Amendment Act, which has been signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Ramaphosa ignored the appeal by civil society for him to send the bill directly to the court himself, deciding to go ahead with putting his signature to the act — outside the February 28 deadline set by the court for it to be on the statute books...
Civil society heads to Constitutional Court over election law
Organisations say it violates a constitutional principle
