PROFILE: IEC chair Mosotho Moepya is electing to improve elections

IEC chair tells of challenges ahead of 2024

16 February 2023 - 05:00 Annamia van den Heever

Parliament’s delays in passing the Electoral Amendment Bill have upped the risks involved in running a free and fair election in 2024. It’s one of the challenges the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) faces, including budget cuts, fake news and voter apathy.

“Where elections are highly contested that’s when you test the mettle of those running it. That’s where we are. We just have to live [with it] and deliver an election better than we’ve ever done,” Mosotho Moepya tells the FM soon after his first 100 days as chair of the IEC..

