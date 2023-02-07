Volume of cryptocurrency options traded on Deribit jumps 82% in January
Parliament's home affairs committee decided that the minister rather than parliament should have this responsibility
ANC MPs have thrown their weight behind home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s view that the executive, rather than parliament, must appoint a panel of experts to investigate comprehensive electoral reform.
Motsoaledi noted during a meeting of parliament’s home affairs committee last week that parliament had not covered itself in glory in its appointment of members of the SABC board while there were examples of the executive having made excellent appointments...
Home affairs minister will appoint electoral reform panel
Parliament's home affairs committee decided that the minister rather than parliament should have this responsibility
