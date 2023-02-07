National

Home affairs minister will appoint electoral reform panel

Parliament's home affairs committee decided that the minister rather than parliament should have this responsibility

BL Premium
07 February 2023 - 13:21 Linda Ensor

ANC MPs have thrown their weight behind home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s view that the executive, rather than parliament, must appoint a panel of experts to investigate comprehensive electoral reform.

Motsoaledi noted during a meeting of parliament’s home affairs committee last week that parliament had not covered itself in glory in its appointment of members of the SABC board while there were examples of the executive having made excellent appointments...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.