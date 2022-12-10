Markets are in for a bumpy ride next week with US CPI and the Fed policy meeting likely to dominate trading
The Electoral Amendment Bill will have to be in the statute books by the end of January in terms of an extension granted by the Constitutional Court on Friday.
Parliament asked for an extension of the December 10 deadline until end-February to allow for more public participation as there was not sufficient time for it to process the bill which provides for independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections. However the apex court only agreed to an extension until end-January...
Concourt gives parliament tight deadline for Electoral Amendment Bill
