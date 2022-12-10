Politics

Concourt gives parliament tight deadline for Electoral Amendment Bill

As parliament is in recess for most of December and January there will be limited time for it to finalise the bill before the new deadline

10 December 2022 - 10:23 Linda Ensor

The Electoral Amendment Bill will have to be in the statute books by the end of January in terms of an extension granted by the Constitutional Court on Friday.

Parliament asked for an extension of the December 10 deadline until end-February to allow for more public participation as there was not sufficient time for it to process the bill which provides for independent candidates to stand for national and provincial elections. However the apex court only agreed to an extension until end-January...

