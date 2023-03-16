Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Marcel Bruyns, sales manager for Africa at Axis Communications
Poland to send four MiG-29s to Ukraine ‘in the next few days’
Warsaw becomes the first European ally to send such fighter jets to Ukraine to help fight off Russian invasion
Warsaw — Poland will send Ukraine four MiG-29 fighter jets in coming days, the president said on Thursday, making it the first of Kyiv’s allies to provide such aircraft.
One of Ukraine's staunchest supporters, Warsaw has taken a leading role in persuading sometimes hesitant allies to provide Kyiv with heavy weaponry. It has said that any transfer of jets would be as part of a coalition.
“Firstly, literally within the next few days, we will hand over, as far as I remember, four aircraft to Ukraine in full working order,” Andrzej Duda told a news conference. “The rest are being prepared, serviced.”
On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that deliveries could be made in four to six weeks. Duda said that Poland had about 10-20 MiG 29 jets.
Nato allies in the former communist east such as Poland and Slovakia have been particularly vocal supporters of Kyiv since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 2022.
Slovakia has yet to reach a decision on whether to send its MiG-29s to Ukraine. Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Thursday that the debate about sending fighter jets was ongoing.
“This is something we’re discussing in the group of allied countries. It’s a big wish from Ukraine,” she said.
Poland has sent 14 German-made Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
Asked last week how many MiG-29s Warsaw might supply, the head of the president’s office, Pawel Szrot, said it would “certainly not” be as many as 14.
Reuters
