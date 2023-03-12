JSE tracks global bourses lower, where banking stocks came under pressure
The enhanced powers of the auditor-general’s office ultimately makes them personally liable for irregular losses, says Tsakani Maluleke
The process that can ultimately result in accounting officers being held personally liable for financial losses due to irregularities in their departments has improved the culture of accountability, integrity, transparency and performance in the public sector, says auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke.
The personal liability of accounting officers is the ultimate step of the material irregularity process, which Maluleke says has given the auditor-general “bite” and is acting as a deterrent to wrongdoing. Accounting officers have been responsive and are taking the recommended actions...
Accounting officers clean up their act over personal liability, MPs told
