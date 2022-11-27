National

Lack of clean audits for state organs could tarnish AG’s office, MPs told

Tsakani Maluleke warns her department may lose credibility due to other state institutions failing to maintain clean governance and deliver on mandates

27 November 2022 - 19:31 Bekezela Phakathi

Auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke has warned her office could be in danger of losing its credibility due to the failure of other state institutions to maintain clean governance and deliver on their mandates.

The office of the auditor-general [AG] is a key chapter 9 institution, integral to holding to account all government departments and institutions, as well as municipalities over their management of public funds and resources. Recent audits paint a bleak picture of the financial management of government entities with many of them struggling to achieve clean audits...

